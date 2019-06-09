Rosalie Lewis passed away on April 18th, 2019. A memorial service will be held in Laramie on Friday, June 14th at 1:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th Street. A short reception will follow.
Rosalie Lewis
Kayla Dumas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Second semitrailer crash in Woods Landing raises concerns among residents
- Nichols to head back to South Dakota
- WHAT Festival 2019 to be a block party in downtown Laramie
- Bonnie Bell Chesbro
- UW task force narrows in on parking garage
- Nichols begins transition work with Theobald
- Man convicted on strangulation charge
- Felicia P.B. Stevenson
- Laramie's famous Category 3 tornado turned one-year-old Thursday
- Melissa Dawn Kannada-Franco
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented