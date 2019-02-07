Everyone is invited to a celebration of life at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center at the University of Wyoming, 10th and Lewis streets.
Ron was a marathon runner and his first run was the Pilot Hill Run, which was near and dear to his heart. Please consider making a memorial donation in his name to the Pilot Hill Project at Pilot Hill, PO Box 487, Laramie, WY 82073, or at www.pilothill.org
To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
Commented