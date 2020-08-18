Royal D. "Bugg" Robinson 1961-2020 Royal D. "Bugg" Robinson, 59, of Laramie, died August 15, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1961 in Laramie. Bugg enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He also had an artistic side to him which made him a creative sculptor and poet. He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Jean Shaw; his many beautiful children; his siblings, Keith Robinson, Curtis Robinson, Kevin Robinson, and Stacy Robinson; his several grandchildren: and his three aunts and countless cousins. Bugg will be loved and missed by many. His light and smile will shine on in every one of his children and his memories will live on through his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for family and friends to gather and share stories will be held from 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Lincoln Center, 365 W Grand Laramie, WY. His family requests that no flowers be sent. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
