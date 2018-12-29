Robin Martin Harnden, 56, died on Dec. 20, 2018, in Cheyenne.
He was born in Laramie, Wyoming, on May 5, 1962, to Al L. and Kay Harnden.
Robin was a gentle giant who gave 100 percent for all he did in life. His talents were vast ranging from being a talented horse trainer, truck driver and instructor, to sales. He enjoyed his time riding motorcycles, fixing up his house, and just enjoying life. Robin is survived by his wife, Janie Market Harnden; his daughter, India Hope Harnden; his father Al L. Harnden; his brother, Kevin Ploszaj; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Harnden; and his brother, Craig Ploszaj.
A celebration of Robin’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Destiny Church, 711 South Warren Ave., Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82007.
Please visit his webpage at www.wrcfuneral.com.
