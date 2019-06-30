Roberta Stalder, 86, of Laramie, WY died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Hospice of Laramie. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Roberta Stalder
Kayla Dumas
