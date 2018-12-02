A memorial service for Roberta Nell White will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Trinity Baptist Church in Laramie. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Roberta Nell White
