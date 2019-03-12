The gates of heaven flung their doors open wide and trumpeted the arrival of an amazing new angel while those of us left behind mourn the loss of a gracious woman. Roberta Gayle Raitt left this earth on March 8, 2019, at 6:33 p.m. in Laramie, Wyoming, surrounded by her amazing groom of 70 years and her family. Roberta was born August 15, 1932, to Chester and Beryl Beagle.
Roberta leaves behind her husband Keith K. Raitt, daughter Barbara Jean Christensen, son-in-law Ronald Christensen, grandsons Jacob and Luke Christensen, granddaughter Sheila Oster and four great grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Beryl Beagle, Brother Donavon Beagle, daughter Betty (Janie) Wyninger, Grandson Lyle Wyninger, son-in-law Chester Wyninger.
Roberta was born and raised in Campbell County, Wyoming, where she met her husband. She married Keith Raitt on October 23, 1949, before finishing high school. They then moved to Laramie, Wyoming, Casper, Wyoming, and then back Laramie, Wyoming, for Keith’s position at the University of Wyoming. Roberta led an amazing life dedicated to her family, husband and being a dedicated member of the community. A simple paragraph cannot relay the wonderful journey Roberta experienced while on this earth. Roberta was a member of the Eastern Stars, PEO and the Presbyterian church.
Services will be at the United Presbyterian Church in Laramie, Wyoming, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private burial to be arranged in Gillette, Wyoming, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Laramie.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
