Robert Wayland Shenefelt Jr. — “Dad,” “Papa,” “Bob,” “Uncle Bob,” “Bobby,” “Little Brother,” “Robert” — 63, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 16, 2018, at his home in Laramie, Wyoming. Bob was born Dec. 8, 1955, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Robert and Maxine (Kraft) Shenefelt. For nearly 40 years, Bob served the Laramie Community as the local Meadow Gold Milkman. He was the youngest of four children (Rebecca Riley, Maxine Titus, and Mary Reed).
Bob will be dearly missed by his wife of 36 years: Ema C. Bixler; his sons: Joshua and Chaz; Grandchildren: Greyson and Asher, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services. Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home is in care of cremation. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s name to the American Heart Association.
