Robert Schimek passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at the age of 96. Loving Dad of Alan (Roberta) and Karen (Gregory) Whitis. Special Grandpa of Troy (Jenna), Eric, Tanya Schimek, Andrew (Kristy) and Jason (Jordan) Whitis. Loved Great Grandpa of Gavin, Avery and Everett Schimek. Preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne.
Visitation will be held at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 5214 W. Luebbe Lane, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church.
Robert flew a B-24 Liberator completing 35 bombing missions in the European Theater in World War II from 1944-1945. He was awarded the Air Medal and numerous Oak Leaf Clusters for Meritorious Service by General Doolittle. He retired as a Major in the United States Air Force. He was employed by Johnson Controls, retiring after 30 years. Robert was also a Past Master of the Garfield Masonic Lodge.
