Robert Lee Hooker

Robert Lee “Bob” Hooker died Nov. 28, 2018, at home in Laramie. He was born May 31, 1960, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, to Floyd L. Hooker and Coellen (née Spell) Hooker. He had one sister, Kim Barnes, two nephews, Brandon and Bryan, and numerous cousins.
Bob attended Laramie High School, the University of Wyoming and the Culinary School of Baltimore. He worked at Rockin’ E Dog Training & Consulting and as a chef in Baltimore, Maryland.
He enjoyed dog training, crossfit, the AIDS Walk, LGBT programs and University of Wyoming musicals.
Bob is survived by mother Coellen Hooker; sister Kim Barnes; and nephews, Brandon and Bryan Barnes. He was predeceased by partner Willie Breashers; father Floyd L. Hooker; grandparents, Marvin and Dollie Spell and Floyd and Alyne Hooker; and special grandparent Ralph May.
Services are planned for summer 2019 in Laramie.
A memorial fund scholarship has been established at Rockin’ E, and memorial donations can be sent to Hospice of Laramie.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors of the cancer center, Hospice of Laramie and WyoAIDS and give special thanks to Karen and Ivanna Dowis.
