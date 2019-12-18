Robert (Bob) Eugene Ciecmeirowski, 78, Laramie, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Bob was born on May 15, 1941, in Owatonna, MN to Nicholas and Valeria Ciecmierowski. He was the youngest of 6 siblings. When Bob was a young boy his favorite activities included playing with his dog, Penny, and spending time with his many cousins and family members. When Bob was 16 he met the love of his life, Hollie Ryan, at a drive-in restaurant where she was his carhop. Bob graduated from Owatonna High School in 1959. He and Hollie married on September 3rd, 1960. They had three children. Early in his career Bob worked at Jostens and attended evening classes at the University of Minnesota. For most of his working life Bob worked as General Manager at various glass manufacturing companies. Bob enjoyed camping with his family, bowling, golfing, cheering for the MN Vikings, and it really made him smile to win a game of five-card draw at the poker table. Bob also was elected and served as an Officer for the Elks Lodge in Owatonna, MN. He treasured spending time with his family and Max, their black poodle. Hollie has always teased that when it is her time...she wants to come back as Bob’s cherished dog. Bob was generous, caring and kind. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bob is proceeded in death by his parents Nicholas and Valeria Ciecmierowski and his five siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Hollie, of 59 years, sons Craig and Michael Ciecmierowski (Bloomington, MN), daughter Lori Franc (John Pierre) of Laramie, WY, grandchildren Jessica Tollefson(Chris), Jesse and Ally Franc and two great-grandchildren Jeremy and Roman Tollefson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Austin, Minnesota. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Laramie.
