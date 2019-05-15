Robert (Bob) Dean Smith, born November 20, 1929, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 5, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife Frances C. Smith, one son, three daughters, five stepchildren, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was known widely in the Laramie, WY area from various jobs in the automotive industry, and for driving a maintenance truck for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in the Laramie-Cheyenne area from 1977 to 1992. Upon retirement he and Frances purchased mountain property near Tie Siding, WY and built their dream home there. Bob was a quiet, generous, and gentle man, always ready to help others. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Livermore Community Church, Livermore, CO, at 10 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Condolences may be sent to Frances Smith, 302 E. Dorrance, Callaway, NE 68825.
Obituary
Robert (Bob) Dean Smith
Kayla Dumas
