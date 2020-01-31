Richard Wild
Richard Allen (Chip) Wild, 68, of Laramie, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Laramie. He was born on April 13, 1951 in Monroe, Wisconsin, to John and Ruth (Gjesvold) Wild.
He loved Wyoming at first sight and enjoyed all the hunting, fishing and history his adopted State had to offer.
He is survived by his brother, Steve Wild of Madison, Wisconsin, and several generations of cousins.
Per his request no services will be held.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the guestbook.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Wild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented