Richard Thomas Dillon born August 19th 1949, passed on October 24th 2019. He left behind a loving wife, Mary Lou, 4 daughters: Andrea, Megan, Kimberly, and Danielle, 3 brothers: Robert, Dan, and James, a sister: Ann Slepitis-Brady, 2 grandsons: Joshua McKay and Michael Claffey, a great granddaughter: Kyleigh McKay, god daughter Kadee Swingholm and her son Griffin.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lola and Albin Slepitis, and his brother David.
He joined the Navy young, earned a National Defense Service Medal, and settled down in Virginia. Retiring after 32 years from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, he returned to his beloved mountains and made a home in Laramie.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/3wu5h-rick039s-passing?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
