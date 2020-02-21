Richard Quisenberry

Richard Charles “Rick” Quisenberry, 68, of Laramie, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. He was born in Laramie on September 22, 1951, to Richard Lee and Bobbie Jean (Colvin) Quisenberry. For short period of time the family lived in Lance Creek, and Lusk, Wyoming, but returned to Laramie where Rick attended all his school years graduating from Laramie High School in 1970.
His early working years were spent as a heavy equipment operator for the Union Pacific Railroad and Wyoming Construction Company. Rick enlisted in the Army in 1973, serving proudly in Germany working with the Army Security Agency. Upon discharge from the military, he discovered his love for law enforcement, becoming a police officer in Fleming, Colorado. Rick returned to Laramie in 1977 and began his career with the Laramie Police Department until his retirement in 1996. Upon “retirement” and for a complete change of pace, Rick work for the Falgien family, personal friends and owners of Bud’s Bar, two days a week for a number of years. Upon encouragement from family friend, Janet Overman, then owner/broker of Century 21 Real Estate Center, Rick studied and obtained his realtor’s license, followed by his broker’s license, working with Janet until her retirement at which time he purchased the business where he actively worked until the day of his passing.
Rick’s passion for law enforcement did not diminish with retirement. He proudly became one of the founding board members of the Laramie Police Department Foundation where he served as Executive Director until stepping down in December.
Rick’s other and lifetime passion was riding motorcycles. He and wife Vickie were avid motorcycle enthusiasts meeting wonderful friends over the years who shared this obsession. The yearly trip to Sturgis, among other trips, was a must for over twenty years.
Rick was a member of the American Legion Post #14, Laramie VFW Post #2221, and the Laramie P.P.O.E. #582.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Bobbie; his paternal grandparents, Walter A. and Lillian (Braisted) Quisenberry; his maternal grandparents, Bert and Myrtle Colvin; and his nephew, Cody B. Faulkner.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vickie (Babcock) Quisenberry; his sons, Miles (Corrine) Quisenberry, of Cheyenne, and Russell (Bryden) Wilson of Laramie; his grandchildren, Jessie, Jacob and Cash Quisenberry, and Amata and Abigail Wilson; his sister Lynda (Pat) Rinker; and his numerous cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Military Honors by the Wyoming National Guard and the Laramie Veterans Guard, and Last Call by the Laramie Police Department.
A Celebration of Life will follow at the Laramie VFW.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rick’s name to the Laramie Police Department Foundation Fund at the Wyoming Community Foundation through its online donation portal, or directly to the Laramie Police Department Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Laramie, Wyoming, 82073.
