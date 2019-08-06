Richard Lynn “Rich” “Doc” Johnson died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Colyer Funeral Home assisted with cremation arrangements.
Rich was born in Laramie, WY, November 18, 1943 to Richard H. Johnson and Dorothy M. (Crane) Johnson. He was raised on the Antelope Creek (family) ranch South of Laramie.
Rich attended Elementary school at Cathedral Home in Laramie; graduated from University H.S. Prep in 1962. After attending UW, he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from CSU in 1968. First practicing in Stanford, Mt then Laramie, WY, Rich moved to Torrington in 1973. He co-owned and practiced at Goshen Veterinary Clinic until selling his share in 2001. He continued his practice out of his pickup, spaying heifers, preg checking, and bangs testing. Rich was one of the first vets to spay with the Kimberling-Rupp technique and did so for 39 yrs. before hanging up his K-R tool. Never quite retired, he still enjoyed working cattle with close neighbors and friends.
Rich will be remembered for his hard work ethic, gentle chute-side manner, choosing to see the good in people, and his warm smile. His zest for life was reflected in his love of hunting with son, Ory; golfing with son, Guy; roping with friends in WY and AZ; and spending time with his grandchildren.
Rich was preceded in death by both parents, and brother, Frank Johnson.
He is survived by sister Alene Parrill, Laramie; wife Julie Grote Johnson, Torrington; Sons; Guy Lynn Johnson (Atasha Snider) Sacramento, CA; Ory Joe Johnson (Michaela Haroldson) Laramie, WY: Bonus-daughters; Kerri Grote, Milwaukee, WI; Anissa (Shaun) Hatcher, Lubbock, TX; Daphne Manns, Denver, CO. Grandchildren; Gage and Piper Johnson, Ava Hatcher, Makenna Manns, Makena McClurg, Teagan McClurg, and Charlotte (Charlie) McClurg.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2019 at the Rendezvous Center in Torrington, WY from 1:00-4:00 P.M. Please bring your favorite memories on 4x6 index cards to be collected, shared, and enjoyed by family at a later time.
Any memorials can be directed to: Goshen County Extension Office, 4516 US-26, Torrington, WY 82240. Please label check notation with Goshen County 4-H Council Scholarship or Goshen County Supreme Cow Program.
