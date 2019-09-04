Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral with the Rev. Brian Gross presiding and the Pastor Bob Hempfill preaching. Interment will follow at St. Matthew's Columbarium.
