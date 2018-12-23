Richard (Dick) Nathan Lutz died at his home in Laramie on Dec. 7, 2018. He was born in Morristown, New Jersey, on Sept. 18, 1925 to Florence Carmicle and Clayton N. Lutz. He grew up in Florham Park, New Jersey, and upon graduation from high school in 1943 he joined the Marine Corp.
He served three years in the South Pacific during World War II on the islands of Hawaii in Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and Maui. He also spent time on the Marshal Islands in Saipan and Tinian then on the islands of Gaum and Wake. In the early 1950’s he was called back into service during the Korean conflict and served state side at Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Upon his return to civilian life he became a long-haul truck driver. He was also an expert carpenter, handyman and contractor. He flipped houses before it was a fad. He was a quick-witted man with a dry sense of humor. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fly fisherman and camper. He willingly taught his skills to anyone who wanted to learn.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence G. Mathews; his parent’s; a sister, Doris L. Dempsey; and two brothers, William and Ronald Lutz.
He is survived by his best friend and companion of 30 years, Gail Lamb; her children, Eric Lamb (Renae) and Jennifer Kilpatrick (Patrick), step son, Howard P. Armstrong. He has one surviving brother, John Lutz (Beverly) of Statesville, NC. He has several grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews that have survived him.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date for the summer time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Laramie Animal Shelter Foundation, PO Box 514, Laramie, Wyoming, 82073 or to the Utah State Library for the Blind and Disabled, 250 N 1950 West, Suite A, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84116.
