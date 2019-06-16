Richard “Ailis” M. Kennedy, 34, of Fort Collins, CO formerly of Laramie, passed away June 10, 2019 in Livermore, CO.
He was born April 14, 1985 in Laramie, WY to Douglas and Peggy Kennedy, and was an aesthetician in Fort Collins.
He is survived by his parent, Douglas and Peggy Kennedy of Laramie; brother, Raif (Kala) Kennedy of St. Louis MO; and his grandmother, Barbara Duhammel of Watertown, CT.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas Kennedy and Wilber & Leona Jensen.
Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
