Rhonda Lynn Haag

Jan 28, 1952-Aug 10, 2019
Born in Chicago, Ill. To Ralph & Lorna ( Snyder ) Haag. She grew up in Palos Park, Ill. Attended University in MI & University of MT with a Master in Psychology.
She lived in San Francisco, CA for a short while where she met and married Jimmy Wooldridge. They celebrated a son, Aubrey, in that marriage. They later divorced.
After graduating from University of MT, she accepted a job at Laramie School District in Wyoming as a Special Education Councilor. She served them for 17 ½ years.
Rhonda had many amazing talents; gardening, stain glass, lace weaving, and a wonderful seamstress, just to name a few. She was well read as she craved knowledge. In her younger years, ballet was her love. She was also very involved in the Salvation Army Church.
She took early retirement to care for her son who has ALS. For the past 4 years she became a full-time caregiver with the strength from her church family, the help of the loving hands, Deb Kolancy, Aubrey’s former mother-In-law, and several daytime caregivers. Noah Solomon was a Godsend to Rhonda. His devotion and dependability was so needed as her health deteriorated.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Randall.
She is survived by her son Aubrey and her granddaughter Elspeth; her brothers, Roger (Nora) Haag, Ronald (Joyce)Haag; Sister, Linda Haag; Sister-in-law and special friend, Gail Haag; Niece, Christina Whitaker, and great-nephew, Joseph Whitaker.
A gathering will be held at the Salvation Army Church, 3900 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80122, Sept 15th 2019 at 2:00 PM. A potluck precedes the service.
In lieu of flowers PLEASE donate to:
n Salvation Army Church
n ALS Association RMC 303-832-2322
n The DenverHospice.org
