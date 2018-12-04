Rev. Edward John Hiller entered heaven Saturday, at Hospice House of Laramie. He was born October 10, 1924, the second of six children of William John and Ida Leoda (VonStein) Hiller of Dola, Ohio. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Blocktown, Ohio, and grew up on the family farm. After graduating in a class of sixteen from Dola High School, he attended Capital University and Seminary in Columbus, Ohio. He was ordained a Lutheran pastor in 1948. While serving as a pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran at North Star, Ohio, he met and married Lois Green, and their first child, Miriam was born. He then pastored a mission congregation in Dodge City, Kansas, where Paul was born. His third parish was at Gilead and Hubbell, Nebraska, where Sarah and Rhoda were born. He served parishes in Colfax and North Berne, Ohio; Ruskin, Nebraska; Napoleon and Glueckstal, North Dakota; and Fort Ransom and Preston, North Dakota. Upon retirement Edward and Lois moved to Laramie. There he was active in square dancing, line dancing, Laramie Garden Club, local theatre, and volunteered at the Territorial Prison garden, Meals on Wheels, Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Project, and tending the flower beds at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents William J.M. and Ida Hiller and his oldest brother Clarence. He is survived by his brother Kenneth, sisters Ruthella Kelly, Doris (Jim) Elwood and Marilyn (Dale) Amweg; his wife of 67 years, Lois; children Miriam Galbraith, Paul (Saundra) Hiller, Sarah (Dennis) Schiermeyer, and Rhoda (John) Burrows; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, followed by interment at Greenhill Cemetery and funeral lunch at Trinity. Following the lunch, because Edward was instrumental in obtaining the pipe organ for Trinity, an informal organ concert will be held in his honor on Trinity’s organ. Any organists who wish to play are invited to do so.
Memorials may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse or the ELCA Good Gifts.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Commented