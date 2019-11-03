Raymond Jacob Franco, 46, of Laramie died on October 29, 2019 at his home.
Raymond was born November 10, 1972, to Alfred and Adela Franco in Colorado City, Texas. He was a happy child and loved playing outdoors. He was quite the jokester, causing mischief and putting smiles on others’ faces. He helped everyone he could and loved to cook. He found humor in everything, even in the saddest of times. Raymond was a tinker and loved to take things apart to see how they worked but couldn’t always put them back together. Music was a big part of his life and he loved playing the guitar. On August 21, 2015, he married the biggest love of his life, Melissa Kannada.
Raymond is preceded in death by his wife, Melissa.
He is survived by his children: David Bolton, Lacey Bolton, and Hayley Franco; his parents, Alfred and Adela Franco; and his siblings: John Franco, Melinda Keys, Alfred Franco Jr., Andrea Franco, and Peter Franco.
A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
A rosary will be held at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. A reception will follow.
There will be a rosary at 6:00 pm, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Miller Family Funeral Home in Snyder, Texas.
A service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Colorado City, Texas, with burial to follow at Mitchell County Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
