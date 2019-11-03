Raymond J. Franco
Rosary and Vigil services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery- Stryker Funeral Home.
