A memorial service for Raymond Carl Urbom will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ray’s name to either St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Laramie, Wyoming, 82072, or Ark Regional Services, 1150 N. Third St. Laramie, Wyoming, 82072. He will be missed as a father, friend and a forester who strived to make a difference.
