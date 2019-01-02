Raymond Carl Urbom, 92, of Laramie passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Hospice of Laramie. Born in 1926 in Rockford, Illinois to Carl W. Urbom and Alberta I. (Mefford) Urbom, both who predeceased him, as well as brother Albert “Bud” Urbom of Lincoln, Nebraska in January 2000. Growing up the two boys were most often called “Buddy” or “Sonny”. Ray was also predeceased by his first wife Glenda Teel with whom he divorced in 1971 and who passed in 1988; and his second wife Suzanne (Reid) Walton he married in 1976 and who passed in 1982. He is survived by his very close friend, Joyce Stoner, his six children Karen McLean, Barbara Zinkhan, Steven Urbom, David Urbom, Nancy Arnold and Beverly Toelle as well as three stepchildren Dee Gipson, Toby Bricker and Jami Roberts, multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren and step grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
Ray served in the U.S. Navy During World War II from 1944 to 1946. He graduated from Utah State University in 1949 with a degree in Forest Management. He worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service for 35 years in Steamboat Springs, Idaho Springs, and Montrose, Colorado, retiring in July 1981 in Laramie, Wyoming with the Medicine Bow National Forest. He received numerous awards during his time in forestry and taught his children much with frequent trips fishing, hiking and skiing in the mountains.
Ray was a member of the St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral in Laramie, the Laramie Lions Club, Moose Lodge #390, Garden Club of Laramie, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2018 at St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ray’s name to either St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. Laramie, Wyoming 82072, or ARK Regional Services, 1150 N. 3rd St. Laramie, Wyoming 82072. He will be missed as a father, friend, and a forester who strived to make a difference.
