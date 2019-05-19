Randy Jake Vickers was born in Tripp County (Winner) South Dakota April 4, 1948 and died at the home of his daughter in Montgomery County (Rockville) Maryland, February 24, 2019. These boundaries in place and time mark the life of one of the kindest, gentlest men to walk this earth, a lifelong husband, devoted father, and loving grandfather.
Randy returned from service as an Army military policeman in 1972 to become a member of the Laramie Fire Department, an organization he served with commitment and distinction for 38 years. He retired in 2010 having served as firefighter, equipment operator, officer, Division Chief, EMT, Emergency Management Coordinator, Marshall, and nearly a decade as Chief. His retirement was commemorated by then Governor Dave Freudenthal who proclaimed June 26, 2010 Chief Randy Vickers Day.
Randy Jake, Papa Bear to his kids and Grandcubs, is survived by his wife of 48 years, MaryChristine (Lucero) Vickers, his daughter, Randi Rene (Matt Roskoski) of Rockville, Maryland, sons Colin (Jenni Brown-Lenz) of Cheyenne and Seth (Jessi Moore) of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Grandcubs Jack, Alexander (Xander), Drew, Max, Sam, Harrison, and Colin. Also, his Aunt Betty Brown of Omaha, Nebraska, brother Dennis (Mahrie) of White Lake, Wisconsin, sister Kathy Fix (Jim) of Omaha, half brother Walt (Diane) of South Carolina, Aunt Vicki (Tom Long) of North Carolina, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Leon Vickers and Margery June Brown Vickers.
Randy gave unselfishly his time to charitable organizations. He served as a coordinator for Local Assistance State Team (LAST), an organization that provides resources and support to family members and local fire departments when a line-of-duty death occurs. He drove many missions for Kindred Hearts Transport Connection (KHTC) and Liberty Ride Transport, both volunteer organizations that transport dogs to their forever homes. He was well suited for this because animals, domestic and wild, trusted him instinctively and sought his company. The image of Randy Jake driving a dog to his new home, dog in the front passenger seat, both enjoying the ride and the company, is a good picture of his character. Randy served the Laramie Soccer Association for many years both as a coach and official. He transported food for Share Colorado to the Laramie community.
Randy loved playing card and board games, and brought infectious joy to the occasion. As soon as he scored the first point he would hoot “Skunk!” insisting that anything to zero was, in fact, a skunk. In his retired years he enjoyed golfing with his friends, kids, and Grandcubs. He could be spotted frequently playing Pokemon Go throughout Laramie as PapaBear4448, representing Team Valor, making fun of Team Instinct, destroying Team Mystic, and achieving a level 40 in less than a year. He especially enjoyed traveling with his daughter and son-in-law to photograph and see the bears.
Rosary services are Thursday, May 23rd at 7:00pm at St. Paul’s Newman Center. A celebration of Randy’s life, officiated by Father Mike Carr, will be held on Friday, May 24th at 1:00pm at St. Paul’s Newman Center, with interment at 3:30pm at Greenhill Cemetery. Reception to follow at Fire Station 3. Services are open to the public, and emergency services members are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in his memory to the Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary https://www.americanbear.org/get-involved/donate/ or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. https://www.firehero.org/donate/
Randy had a capacity to instill confidence and hope in the many people he served when working front line for the fire department. As an administrator he had a talent for bringing his kindness and wisdom to the institution. He made everyone around him a better person. The world is diminished by his loss, but improved as we follow his lead. We’ll miss you terribly, Randy Jake Vickers.
