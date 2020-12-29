Joanne H. Ramsey 1932-2020 Joanne Ramsey, a long-time resident of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at home on December 23, 2020, in the presence of her family. She was 88 years old. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jerry Ramsey; their son Warren Ramsey; and two baby sons, Ivan and William. She is survived by her sister Beverly; daughters Katherine and Ellen; grandsons Christopher, Armando, and Andrés; granddaughter Anna; and great-granddaughter Josephine; as well as nieces and nephews, and her daughter-in-law and step-granddaughter. Joanne taught high school chemistry and earth science. She held a B.A. in chemistry and an Associate Degree in art. Joanne was a life-long artist, long-time member and sometimes president of the Laramie Art Guild. She was a long-time member of P.E.O. International, a philanthropic organization for women, dedicated to providing educational opportunities for women worldwide. Examples of her artwork will be on display at the Hospice of Laramie in 2021. Donations to Hospice of Laramie may be made in her memory, per family request. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
