Raleigh Eugene “Gene” Lacy, 92, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 6, 2018, at his winter home in St. George, Utah. He is survived by Bertha, his loving wife of 65 years; daughter, Sandy DeCora of Laramie, Wyoming; sons: Cody (Sheryl) of Longmont, Colorado, and Ron (Melissa) of Lakewood, Colorado; sister, Pauline Steen Gafford of Leland, Mississippi; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Gene was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Gene served his country in the Air Force. Afterward he served his community as a Fireman in the Laramie City Fire Department. He retired after 20 years of service. In addition, Gene was a gifted wood worker, craftsman, and home-builder. In his free time, he was an avid golfer and he loved to read. He was a warm, kind, and generous man who will be greatly missed.
A family memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Commented