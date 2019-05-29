On Memorial Day, 27 May 2019, at age 46, Rachel “Rae” Morrow (White) completed her journey and won the ultimate prize by going home to be with Jesus in Heaven. She completed her battle with cancer and graduated to heaven to be with family and friends who preceded her there. She wished to extend her deepest appreciation for all the love and support from those who contributed to her life and cancer journey over the last 7 years.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced later when the Wyoming weather cooperates. The family request no flowers but in lieu of this, please donate to “Amy’s Kids” at the Cancer Center at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Rae loved you all and wanted you to live life to the fullest each and every day, and never give up on your dreams – keep reaching for the stars!
To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
Commented