Rachel “Rae” Morrow (White) died peacefully on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 after a heroic seven-year battle with breast cancer. Rachel was born Feb. 11, 1973, in Laramie to Foster and Katherine White.
Rachel asked that memorial contributions go to Amy’s Kids (amyskids.org) or the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Cancer Center.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 15th at First Christian Church, 2130 E. Garfield, Laramie at 6:30 p.m. This service will be followed by a reception at the Otto Dahl Shelter in Washington Park. Anyone who wishes to come and share memories of Rae is welcome. Food will be provided, bring a beverage.
