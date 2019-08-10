Rachel Morrow

Rachel “Rae” Morrow (White) passed away peacefully on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 after a heroic 7-year battle with breast cancer. Rachel was born February 11, 1973 in Laramie, WY to Foster and Katherine White. Rachel loved the world of medicine and began her career working as a CNA and volunteering on the local ambulance as a teenager. She graduated from LHS in 1990. Rae graduated from nursing school in 1996 and worked as an emergency nurse for many years in both Colorado and Wyoming. In 2007, Rae graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine with her Master’s in Science, Physician Studies. Rae was a phenomenal healthcare provider and cared deeply for her patients. Rae was also an avid gardener and nature lover.
Rae is survived by her husband, Guy Morrow, her mom and dad, Foster and Katherine White of Laramie, her siblings Bridgette White, Jessica (Corey) Kimzey, and Mark White all of Laramie. Rae’s pride and joy were her nieces and nephews who she loved with all of her heart. Nieces and nephews include Connor Kimzey, Taylor Kimzey, Kayden Weitzel, Thor Weitzel, Addison Wissell, Emery Wissell, and Kiah Valdez.
Rachel’s love for her family, friends, and patients was apparent in everything she did. She lived her life giving of herself and will be remembered for her warm heart and caring spirit. She asked that memorial contributions go to Amy’s Kids (amyskids.org) or the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Cancer Center.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 15th at First Christian Church, 2130 E. Garfield, Laramie at 6:30 p.m. This service will be followed by a reception at the Otto Dahl Shelter in Washington Park. Anyone who wishes to come and share memories of Rae is welcome. Food will be provided, bring a beverage.
