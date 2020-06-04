David Douglas Pond 1928-2020 David Douglas Pond of Laramie, Wyoming passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 91. David died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Mary Etta and his daughter Annette by his side. David was born the second of three children and the only son to Harold G. Pond and Elvira M. (Howell) Pond in Powell, Wyoming on October 4, 1928. He spent his youth in Powell until the family moved to Laramie before his senior year of high school. Dave attended University Prep School for his senior year, where he played cornet & trumpet in the University of Wyoming band. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from UW in 1951. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, Dave worked as a Well Logging Engineer for Anders Engineering Corp., and in 1953 he met Mary Etta Jares and the two were married on December 29, 1954. This union blessed the couple with eight children, James (Karen), Michael (Norma), David Douglas II, Collette (Alfred Montoya), Suzanne (Paul Kanaly), Annette (Mark Stewart), Jeanette (Troy Walker) and Nicole (Jeff Lamb). Dave & Mary Etta were also blessed with 28 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. While working for Anders Engineering Corp., Dave also apprenticed in his father's furniture upholstery business, The Halvern Company, of which he became President after leaving his position as Well Logging Engineer. In 1974, Dave accepted a position at the University of Wyoming Carpenter Shop as an upholsterer from which he retired after 17 years of service in 1991. David & Mary Etta continued to own and operate The Halvern Company until his full retirement in 2010. Although he suffered severe spinal scoliosis from early childhood, he never complained and did not let it stop him from leading an extremely active life! This included countless activities, but some of his favorites were bowling, hunting, golf, and fly fishing with his sons and his friend, Don Rector. He was an avid gardener and loved his vegetable and flower gardens. He was very active in Laramie Youth Baseball as he loved sports, and he was a past President/Secretary & Treasurer of the Wyoming Bowling Association. He was also a member of the Lions Club as well as lifetime member of the Elks Club. He loved music and dancing with his wife Mary Etta! After his retirement from UW, Dave and Mary Etta were "snowbirds" between Laramie and Arizona, until it was no longer easy for him to travel. David was Baptized and Confirmed into the Catholic Church in February of 2018. Although he was housebound the last several years of his life, he looked forward to receiving Holy Communion each Sunday from their dear friend and Communion Minister, Angie Bedell. David was preceded in death by his infant son, David D. Pond II, his parents, his sisters Anna Dunlavy and Mary Hopkins, his brother-in-law Don Dunlavy and his close friends, Don Nickerson, Don Kalinay and Don Rector. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family Funeral Mass will be held for David. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Laramie women charged for ignoring quarantine orders
- Lawsuit against sheriff’s office moves forward
- Protests reach Laramie
- UW's plans to re-open campus require big funding request
- Day care closed after positive test; hardware store sees two employees contract COVID-19
- As country protests, political vandalism touches Laramie
- Cheyenne nonprofit fires 45 employees after losing long-held Head Start grant
- One of us
- Economy face up to $1 million hit from Jubilee Days cancellation
- Graduates reflect on end of senior year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented