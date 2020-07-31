Pierce, Lois Marie Jul 31, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1930-2020 Lois Marie Pierce, 89, of Laramie died July 30. A full obituary will be published. To plant a tree in memory of Lois Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEBSITE ACCESS Subscribe to the website or link account for current print subscribers Stop / Start Service Gift Subscribe Pay Bill Change Address Place an Ad Delivery Issues? Sign up to receive daily headlines! Place a Classified Ad Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFeds: Laramie research nonprofit lied to get $500k in grantsRanchers protest Burger King ad campaignHouse Speaker proposes aid to college studentsPublic health orders extended as Wyoming reports record daily number of COVID-19 casesUW student creates petition about higher fees for online coursesLaramie family documents son's battle with pediatric cancerRiver restoration addresses 100-year history of use14-year-old fatally shoots teenAlbany County school board approves reopening planCity Council work session to look at regs for downtown development Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCity Council work session to look at regs for downtown development (12)Local mask order still possible after city council resolution fails (11)Council face mask resolution fails (7)Public health orders extended as Wyoming reports record daily number of COVID-19 cases (6)UW expects 20% enrollment drop (5)School district changes plan; all Albany County students to be in school each day (4)House Speaker proposes aid to college students (4)Breaking: Laramie Brewfest canceled (3)Don't stop now (3)Forry: Setting the record straight on wind energy (3) GET THE PAPER Subscribe to the print or e-edition of the Boomerang! Classifieds 1 Real Estate 1 Homes for Sale 11 Property For Rent 1 Condos & Townhouses for Rent 1 Mobile Homes for Rent 1 Storage Space for Rent 1 Cars & Vehicles 1 Cars 2 Jobs 2 General Labor & Warehouse Jobs Partner Papers
Commented