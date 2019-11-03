Phyllis Jean Ricklefs (Eason) passed away on November 2, 2019 at the Hospice of Laramie. She was born to Raymond E. and Betty J. Eason on January 4, 1953. Phyllis was married to Warren R. Ricklefs on August 18, 1984. Their daughter, Laura Jean was born on November 5, 1995.
Phyllis is survived by her husband Warren of Laramie, her daughter Laura of Laramie, 2 sisters, Diana K. Young of Jacksonville, NC and Judith A. Eason of Sturgis, SD. Phyllis will also be missed by nieces, nephews and cousins in Nebraska and Kansas. Anyone who ever met Phyllis, will also remember her gift of gab and wonderful sense of humor.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Moray, Kansas.
