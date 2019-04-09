Phyllis Bear

Phyllis Dorothy Bear passed away March 27, 2019 at Lakeside, CA. She was born August 7, 1931 in Manhattan, NY to Marshall and Marian Bear. She is survived by her brother, Douglas Bear, her nephews, Mark Bear and Deron Bear, and her great-niece and great-nephew. Phyllis moved to San Diego, CA with her family in 1952. She graduated from San Diego State University and received her doctorate from the University of California at Los Angeles. She did post-doctoral work at Cold Spring Harbor, Long Island, with Alfred Hershey, winner of the Nobel Prize in 1969. Phyllis joined the University of Wyoming faculty in 1968. She was active in scholarly research and published widely in the field of microbiology during her tenure. In 1973 she received the Outstanding Faculty Woman of the Year award from UW students, and in 1980 the John P. Ellbogen Meritorious Classroom Teaching Award. Phyllis retired from UW in in 1995 and continued her research as a Visiting Professor at the University of California at San Diego. Phyllis enjoyed spending summers in Wyoming, where she fished and went hiking in the Snowy Mountains, and spending winters and holidays with family and friends in San Diego. She loved her pets and always brought them with her. Her last dog, Mist Two, kept her company during her final illness. A memorial will be held May 4, 2019 at 11 am in Marian Bear Natural Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of the United States.