Peter (Pete) M. Fetsco, 77, of Cheyenne, passed away on January 5 at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by family and friends.
Pete was born October 9, 1941, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Peter and Irene Fetsco. His father served in the Army, so the family moved several times before settling in Cheyenne after World War II. Pete grew up in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High in 1959. Pete attended the University of Wyoming and the United States Military Academy.
After serving in the Vietnam War, he returned to UW where he met the love of his life, Diane. Pete and Diane were married June 12, 1970, and moved to Sheridan where Pete lived near his other love: the Big Horn Mountains. Pete worked as a forest ranger on the Big Horns while he also pursued his career as a writer. He worked for the Laramie Boomerang and Sheridan Press among other publications. Pete was an award-winning journalist. His article on the Black 14 was syndicated by the Associated Press. He also worked on several political campaigns around the state and worked as a safety trainer at Peter Kiewit before returning to Cheyenne in the mid-1980s. Pete ended his career as a staff member and volunteer at the Salvation Army, serving the less fortunate of his community.
Pete enjoyed spending as much time in the outdoors as possible, fishing and scouring the countryside for rocks of geologic significance. He loved music and learning. Pete had an eternally curious soul, constantly reading some new book, whether it was Arabic poetry, a religious treatise, or a work of contemporary fiction. He enjoyed sports, and even during the last weeks of his life, Pete made note of the strength of the Black Knights football team this past season and the Cowboy’s solid finish. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Pete is preceded in death by his wife, Diane Kay Fetsco (Bohnenblust), survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dan Fetsco and Mollie Hand, grandsons Jackson and Peter Fetsco, and brothers and sisters Tom and Shelley Fetsco, Nancy (Fetsco) and Carl Romanowski, and Patty Fetsco.
A celebration of life ceremony will be at the Cheyenne Salvation Army, 601 E. 20th St. at 2pm Wednesday, January 7. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of condolence, donations may be made to the Salvation Army at cheyenne.salvationarmy.org.
Commented