Peggy Hitchcock Ransom, 92, Marion, Indiana, passed away at 7:40 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Ball Memorial Hospice in Muncie, Indiana. She was born in Laramie, Wyoming on Thursday, May 12, 1927 to the late Edwin and Vera (Cummings) Hitchcock. She married Donald J. Ransom, and they just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last month.
Peggy graduated from Laramie High School and graduated from Stephens College (Columbia, MO), University of Wyoming, and Ball State University.
She received her Doctorate in Education and taught 11 years in public schools and 36 years at Ball State University, retiring in June of 1996 after 47 total years of service. She was a member of Indiana State Reading Association and International Reading Association.
Peggy was a specialist in reading, educating teachers in methods of teaching reading. She was very instrumental in coordinating seminars in Indiana and participated in international conferences in Europe and Australia. Peggy enjoyed going to university football games. She casually played in local women’s golf but, most of all, enjoyed the time she was blessed to spend with her husband.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her nephew, John Hitchcock.
Her brother, Edwin N. Hitchcock Jr. also preceded her in death.
Burial of Peggy’s urn will take place at Greenhill Cemetery, Laramie, Wyoming on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at lot 72 on row “Old-U”, with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented