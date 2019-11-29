A celebration of life will be at 3:00p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor David Grace officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1270 N 9th St, Laramie WY 82073 or Hospice of Laramie 1754 Centennial Dr, Laramie WY 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or sign the online guestbook go to www.montgomerystryker.com
