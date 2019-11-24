PATRICIA L. BEINTEMA

Patricia Luvina Beintema, 86, Laramie, died Thursday November 21, 2019. She was born to Carl R. and Zelma Patrick October 1, 1933, in Kempton, Indiana. She married Milo B. Beintema February 14, 1954 in Haviland, Kansas. Together they raised five children, seeing them all get a college education, get married and go on to lead productive lives. She moved with her family to Laramie in 1971. She had careers as a parent and administrative staff in the Zoology department at the University of Wyoming. She loved music her entire life and played piano, organ and accordion for her church from early childhood. She was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist church and volunteer with Spring Wind, where she played both piano and organ for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother David Patrick; daughter-in-law Teresa Beintema and granddaughter Melissa Beintema.
She is survived by her five children: Larry and Jami Beintema of Ellensburg, Washington; Terry and Sheri Beintema of Brimfield, Illinois; Mark and Azar Beintema of Deerfield, IL; Paul Beintema of Merino, Colorado; Deborah and Thomas Bridges of Gibbon, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Zachary, Adam, Sarah, Allison, Maryam and Daniel; and seven great-grandchildren, Zachary, Zayne, Bryce, Brayden, Avery, Skylar and Michael.
A celebration of life will be at 3:00p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor David Grace officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1270 N 9th St, Laramie WY 82073 or Hospice of Laramie 1754 Centennial Dr, Laramie WY 82070.
