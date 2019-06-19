Patricia Ann Fennelly, 64, of Cheyenne passed away on June 16, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1955 in Chester, PA. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Patricia was employed as an administrative assistant for twelve years with the State of Wyoming.
Patricia is survived by her husband Martin Fennelly of Cheyenne; daughters Diana (Shawn) Olmstead of Walsenburg, CO, Kimberly (Phillip) Rollins of Eugene, OR; son Adam Ward of Thornton, CO; four sisters; five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Thelma Danks; brother Robert Danks, and sister Candy Meyers.
No services has been planned at this time.
