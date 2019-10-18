Nyla Jean (Robinson) Bailey was born November 18, 1956 in Kimball, NE to Robert (Ed) and Bettyann (Vavra) Robinson. She passed away in Laramie, WY on October 14, 2019.
Nyla graduated from Kimball High School in 1975. She became the proud mother of son Eric Deon Robinson and beautiful daughter Traci Dawn Robinson. She lived in California and Virginia.
Nyla returned to Kimball and raised her children as a single parent with help from her parents. She worked at several jobs, including dispatcher and jailer for the Kimball police and sheriff. She also completed her Associates degrees in accounting and in marketing and management at Western Nebraska Community College.
In 1991 she moved to Laramie, Wyoming. She met and fell in love with Thomas Bailey. They were happily married for 27 years. They shared her two and his three children, provided foster care for 44 children, and adopted three of the foster children.
Nyla completed her bachelor’s degree in Political Science at the University of Wyoming in 2000. This was so much fun that she proceeded to a master’s degree in Political Science in 2003. Her thesis related behavior traits of foster children to survival traits of holocaust survivors.
Nyla taught Sign Language and then Political Science at the University of Wyoming. She wanted to teach so she could ask the students “what do you think?” and then sit and listen.
Nyla had many severe health issues, including chronic pelvic pain, celiac disease, pancreatitis, and acute interstitial pneumonia. She survived by insisting on living a full life.
She and Tom camped, hiked, rafted white water, and took many long road trips. They were active for many years in the Snowy Range Ski Patrol. They loved to dance. Nyla was the keeper of traditions for her extended family: crafts, recipes, and celebrations. She loved flowers and other ways to provide color for any occasion. In addition to the care of her Laramie children, Nyla provided special care to her parents and to Tom’s stepmother, Harriet Bailey.
She requested special thanks for the years of medical care provided by Dr. John Slocumb and Dr. Mitra Rizzaghi at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, by the doctors, nurses, and other caring people at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, and the home care provided by CNA Gabrielle Wilhelm and LPN Susan Foster.
Nyla was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary, her son Kevin, and one great granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; siblings, Linda, Kathy and Wes; her children Brenae, Jed, Eric, Traci, Jesse, Shane, and Paige; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Nyla’s body has been cremated and her ashes will be interred in Kimball.
A Celebration of Life will be held next summer.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented