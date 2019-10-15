Nyla Bailey, 62, of Laramie, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Obituary
Nyla Bailey
Kayla Dumas
