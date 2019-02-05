Nellie Fern Sweet, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019, with a view of her beloved Snowy Range mountains. Nellie was born July 3, 1928, in Evanston, Wyoming, to Emma Hutschenreiter and David Maggard. Her great-great grandfather John Meyers opened and ran Bear River Pony Express Station.
Nellie moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming where she met her late first husband Darrell Reichen and was married after WWII in 1945 at the Episcopal Church in downtown Laramie. She resided in Cheyenne, Wyoming, working as an executive secretary for a trust company. In 1984 she married now deceased Bob Sweet and moved to Centennial, Wyoming, retiring from the Union Pacific Railroad after 14 years of loving service.
Nellie was a life-long member of Chi Omega sorority, VFW Auxillary Post 4343 Cheyenne, Wyoming, American Legion Auxillary Post 54 Saratoga, Wyoming.
Nellie is survived by her three loving daughters: Sherry Masor (Marc) of Durango, Colorado, Darnell Hilbert (Vic) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Michelle Hansen (Ron) Laramie, Wyoming. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Heather Otter (Steve), Britt McCann, Libby Hilbert, Catie Ryan (Rob), Jeremiah Hansen (Lisa), Aaron Hansen (Naomi), and Winter Hansen. And great-grandchildren Mack Otter, Jaiden and Aaron Jr. Hansen, Hope Hansen, and Olivia Ryan.
With courage and good old fashioned mountain-woman strength she lived in Centennial in a small log home for many years of her life where she loved camping, fishing, hunting, and travelling Wyoming.
Commented