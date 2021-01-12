John Frank Nelder

 

John Frank Nelder 1939-2021 On Thursday, January 7, 2021, John Frank Nelder, passed away at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, WY, due to complications with cancer. He elected to be cremated and not to have a service. Mr. Nelder was born in Wiscasset, ME, on July 15, 1939 to Robert and Wilma Nelder. He is survived by his stepdaughter Terri Hougardy, Adopted son Steven Nelder, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Married once, Mr. Nelder was the widower of Isuzu Nelder. Though, he lived in Washington for many years, while working for Boeing as a software engineer, his heart was always in Laramie. Most would describe him as a very reasonable, funny, and caring man. He dedicated his life to the betterment of those around him; serving as a foster parent, caregiver, Special Olympics volunteer, and held office in the Laramie Elks Lodge. He was a hero to his family and an inspiration to all that knew him. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

