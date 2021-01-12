John Frank Nelder 1939-2021 On Thursday, January 7, 2021, John Frank Nelder, passed away at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, WY, due to complications with cancer. He elected to be cremated and not to have a service. Mr. Nelder was born in Wiscasset, ME, on July 15, 1939 to Robert and Wilma Nelder. He is survived by his stepdaughter Terri Hougardy, Adopted son Steven Nelder, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Married once, Mr. Nelder was the widower of Isuzu Nelder. Though, he lived in Washington for many years, while working for Boeing as a software engineer, his heart was always in Laramie. Most would describe him as a very reasonable, funny, and caring man. He dedicated his life to the betterment of those around him; serving as a foster parent, caregiver, Special Olympics volunteer, and held office in the Laramie Elks Lodge. He was a hero to his family and an inspiration to all that knew him. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- No serious injuries following two car collision
- Unprecedented storming of U.S. Capitol
- KKK — A lesson on extremism
- Portraits of a pandemic
- Laramie City Council now seated
- No one harmed in fire that destroys home
- Jan. 9: On the record
- Laramie band creates alt-country subgenre on debut album
- Ivinson welcomes 2021’s first baby born
- Not an auspicious start, Senator Lummis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented