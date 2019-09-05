Natalie Stoll, 97, of Laramie, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Laramie Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Natalie Stoll
Kayla Dumas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Laramie Main Street now owns Wyo Theater
- Supreme Court throws out Kricken’s gun ruling
- Albany County says ‘no’ to gas station’s latest ask
- Blue-green algae confirmed in third local reservoir
- Walt Marshall
- Sept. 4: On the Record
- Fire that forced Jackson evacuations blamed on balloons
- Matilda Anne Hansen
- Greg Strom
- Jesse Leo Barela
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented