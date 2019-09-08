Natalie Eunice Pollock Stoll died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Laramie Care Center. She was born January 28, 1922 in the family ranch home near Orin Junction, Wyoming. She was the 9th child of 11 born to Mollie E. (Howe) and George Nathan Pollock Sr. She grew up on the family ranch and was formally educated in the one-room school on the ranch property and the Douglas High School in Douglas, Wyoming.
On Marcy 1, 1940 she was married to Howard Arthur Stoll in Rushville, Nebraska. The couple lived in Nebraska, Colorado, Oregon and Wyoming. Natalie is a member of National Association of Retired Federal Employees, American Legion Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Descendants of the Mayflower Society, Smithsonian Institute, American Association of Retired Persons, American Baptist Women Ministries and the First Baptist Church.
Preceded her in death were her parents; her husband; six sisters; and four brothers.
Survivors include her son, John Howard Stoll; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Stoll all of Laramie; her two grandsons, John Nathan Stoll and Reed Arthur Stoll; and various nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Memorials to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund will be appreciated by the family.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Cremation has taken place with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
