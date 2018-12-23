Nancy Lee (Patalon) Maynard, after bravely fighting both ovarian cancer and multiple sclerosis, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Laramie, Wyoming, and is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her husband, David, of 53 years, daughter Cyndi and Pastor DeBowey, were by her side at Hospice Home of Laramie. She was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Anthony and Mary Patalon.
Survived by her husband, David, married Feb. 20, 1965, in University Park, Pennsylvania; daughters Kimberly Simpson (Cleveland) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Cyndi Martin, Laramie, Wyoming; grandchildren Casimir Simpson (Tika), Cynita Lew (Chris), Khari and Kolina Simpson all of Raleigh; Clifford, Alison and Sarah Martin of Laramie; her sister Carol Henderson of North East Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy graduated from Harbor Creek High School, class of 1962, earned dual bachelor degrees in Elementary Education and Psychology from Trenton State College in 1991.
Taught GED classes in Trenton, New Jersey. Taught elementary education in Trenton, England, and at a Lutheran school in Phoenix, Arizona. Instrumental in starting the pre-school at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Lambertville, New Jersey, where she taught for several years until being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She also started and taught an after school program for African immigrants at Bethany Lutheran Church, Ewing, New Jersey.
She and her husband were members of Missouri Synod Lutheran churches wherever they lived – Laramie, Wyoming – Zion Lutheran; North East Pennsylvania – St. Paul’s; Nassau Bay, Texas - founding members of Gloria Dei; Bozeman, Montana – First Lutheran; Lambertville, New Jersey - St. Peter; Clayton, North Carolina – Holy Cross.
She was active in every church: Sunday school teacher, youth group councilor, Bible study coordinator, women’s ministry, altar guild and many community services led from the church.
She was a firm believer in Jesus Christ as her savior and thru her faith in him, knew her soul would rise to the bosom of Abraham and be with her Triune God – three in one – God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit until the Resurrection when her soul will be reunited with a perfect body without blemish or disease.
Friends may call at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 Rainbow Ave., Laramie, Wyoming, 82070, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday Dec. 29, and are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church, 406 S. 19th St., Laramie, 82070, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to: Zion Lutheran church, or Reno Integrative Medical Center, 6110 Plumas St. # B, Reno, NV 89519, or St. Paul Lutheran church, 30 Clinton St., North East, PA 16428.
Interment will be in North East PA. Visitation at William D. Elkin Funeral Home 65 S. Lake St, Friday January 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Internment at North East cemetery Saturday January 19, 2019 at 11 am.
