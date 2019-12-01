Myrtle R. Peterson Forney
Myrtle R. Peterson Forney, 95, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Davis Hospice Center.
Myrtle was born July 6, 1924 in Elgin, Nebraska.
A service will be held in the spring with date and time to be announced. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
