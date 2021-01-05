Elnora Louise Murdock 1941-2020 Elnora Louise Murdock passed away on December 29, 2020. Elnora was born February 1, 1941 in Pensacola Florida. Daughter of Mary Ida Herrington (Stefani) and James Earl Herrington. Elnora and Jim were married on January 21, 1961. Elnora is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Brother Earl Herrington, Sisters Violet (Earl) Elliot and Rosie (Jim) McCabe. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Schriner (Scott Giroux); son, Herb Murdock (Cynthia); Grandson, Ron Schriner (Anne); Granddaughter, Reese Olson; Grandsons, Emery, Ezra and Isaac Schriner; brother Louie (Jane) Herrington Cantonment Florida; nieces Debbie Elliott, Rhonda Sledge, Carmen (Jack) Barrington, Mary Herrington; Todd (Kim) McCabe and numerous great nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Greenhill Cemetery. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
