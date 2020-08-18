Gloria Mae Moore 1926-2020 Gloria Mae Moore passed away August 16, 2020 at Springwind Assisted Living in Laramie, Wyoming after a long courageous battle with dementia. Her amazing physical strength kept her alive longer than she wanted, with her loyal dog Pepper by her side. Springwind so graciously allowed him to stay with her. Gloria was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on August 10, 1926 to Fred and Nell Potter. She grew up in her beloved town of Milltown, New Jersey. Her three brothers and sister all lived close by as they became adults and married, raising their children together. It was a large and close-knit family who spent many fun beach vacations together. Glowie, as her nieces affectionately called her, graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1945 and went on to study secretarial work at the Berkeley School of Business in New Jersey. Upon graduation she proudly obtained her first job at NBC studios in NYC where she worked with many celebrities. She could still do shorthand with her dementia. She was an amazing secretary. She married John Moore in 1949 and they settled in Edison, New Jersey where they raised their two children Lynn and Tom. She then returned to work for Spalding for many years and later moved to Vero Beach, FL with John where she worked for Indian River Hospital before retirement. She spent her spare time playing golf with John and going to her favorite beaches. Gloria was a passionate animal lover and had dogs all her life. They all lived beyond their years because of her unwavering love for them. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, her sister, and her husband of 50 years along with her nieces Diane and Peggy. She is survived by her son Thomas Moore and her daughter Lynn Broughton as well as her granddaughters, Heather, Monica, and Pamela and her great grand son Giovani along with her many nieces and nephews. Her little guy Pepper is now with her daughter Lynn. A private memorial will be held next spring or summer, with some of her ashes to be spread at the New Jersey shore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice or to Hospice of Laramie honoring her. The family wants to extend their thanks to Springwind Assisted Living, Hospice of Laramie, and Dr. Bjore for their incredible care especially during the challenging last months of her life. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
